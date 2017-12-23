Nuggets' Emmanuel Mudiay: Out Friday

Mudiay (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Trail Blazers, Gina Mizell of the Denver Post reports.

Mudiay was considered doubtful headed into the evening so this news comes as no surprise. Some combination of Jamal Murray, Torrey Craig, and Malik Beasley figure to see extra minutes in Mudiay's absence.

