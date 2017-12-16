Nuggets' Emmanuel Mudiay: Out with an ankle Friday

Mudiay has been ruled out from returning to Friday's tilt against the Nuggets after spraining his right ankle, Jim Eichenhofer of the Pelicans' official site reports.

Mudiay left the game in the second quarter after playing a little over eight minutes. He provided four points (2-4 FG, 0-2 3PT), two rebounds, and three assists during that time. While the severity of the injury is uncertain at this time, it will keep him sidelined for the remainder of the game. His status for Monday's matchup against the Thunder is currently up in the air. Malik Beasley would be the most likely candidate to benefit from Mudiay missing any time.