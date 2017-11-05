Nuggets' Emmanuel Mudiay: Plays well in blowout loss

Mudiay finished with 15 points (4-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 7-8 FT), seven assists, five rebounds and one block across 32 minutes during Saturday's 127-108 blowout loss to the Warriors.

No starter eclipsed 20 minutes Saturday, as coach Mike Malone threw out the bench unit towards the end of the game. That resulted in Mudiay seeing 32 minutes compared to Jamal Murray's 19, putting together a quality outing in the process. At this point, there's still no clear No. 1 point guard in Denver.