Nuggets' Emmanuel Mudiay: Productive off bench Wednesday

Mudiay totaled 13 points (5-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT), six assists, five rebounds, a steal and a block across 21 minutes in Wednesday's 122-104 preseason win over the Lakers.

It was Mudiay's turn with the second unit in the ongoing starting point guard competition between him and Jamal Murray, and the third-year guard was able to turn in a better showing than in last Monday's start. Mudiay had managed just six points over 23 minutes in that contest, but he doubled up on his shot attempts while playing two fewer minutes Wednesday. Mudiay has proven much more proficient in the two games he's come off the bench in thus far, averaging 16.0 points (on 55.0 percent shooting), 6.0 assists and 3.5 rebounds. The impressive accuracy from the field is particularly encouraging, considering the 21-year-old's struggles in that area over his first two seasons.