Nuggets' Emmanuel Mudiay: Provides 15 points off bench Monday
Mudiay contributed 15 points (5-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal across 19 minutes in Monday's 109-104 loss to the Wizards.
Mudiay led the team off the bench in points, providing them the spark the Nuggets need to keep up with the Wizards' backcourt. He will have to temper the turnovers (five on Monday night) if he wants to see more consistent minutes, but Mudiay showed he can shoot the three (50 percent Monday night) and play defense when given the chance.
