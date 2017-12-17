Nuggets' Emmanuel Mudiay: Questionable for Monday's game

Mudiay (ankle) is questionable for Monday's game against the Thunder, Harrison Wind of BSNDenver.com reports.

Mudiay's status is up in the air after being forced to exit Friday's game after rolling his right ankle during the second quarter. He'll test out his ankle at Monday morning shootaround, but if he's unable to go, reserve guard Malik Beasley should see an uptick in minutes, with Jamal Murray and Will Barton likely being asked to take on a heavier load as well.