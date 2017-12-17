Nuggets' Emmanuel Mudiay: Questionable for Monday's game
Mudiay (ankle) is questionable for Monday's game against the Thunder, Harrison Wind of BSNDenver.com reports.
Mudiay's status is up in the air after being forced to exit Friday's game after rolling his right ankle during the second quarter. He'll test out his ankle at Monday morning shootaround, but if he's unable to go, reserve guard Malik Beasley should see an uptick in minutes, with Jamal Murray and Will Barton likely being asked to take on a heavier load as well.
More News
-
Nuggets' Emmanuel Mudiay: Ruled out Monday vs. Thunder•
-
Nuggets' Emmanuel Mudiay: Downgraded to doubtful•
-
Nuggets' Emmanuel Mudiay: Out with an ankle Friday•
-
Nuggets' Emmanuel Mudiay: Scores 17 points in Wednesday's loss•
-
Nuggets' Emmanuel Mudiay: Remains on bench•
-
Nuggets' Emmanuel Mudiay: Will start over Murray•
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...