Nuggets' Emmanuel Mudiay: Remains on bench
Updating a previous note, the Nuggets will bring Mudiay off the bench for Wednesday's game against the Rockets after earlier reports indicated he would start over Jamal Murray, Chris Dempsey of Altitude Sports reports.
There was apparently some confusion as to who would actually be starting at point guard, with the public address announcer eventually stating Murray was drawing the start at point guard, clearing things up. Regardless, the two have essentially been splitting time, with Mudiay averaging 9.6 points and 3.6 assists across 22.4 minutes per game over the past five contests.
