Nuggets' Emmanuel Mudiay: Remains questionable Tuesday

Mudiay (ankle) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against Utah, Harrison Wind of BSN Denver reports.

Mudiay has missed the last four games with a sprained right ankle, which he initially sustained during the Nuggets' win over the Pelicans on Dec. 15. The hope is that he'll be able to return Tuesday following the holiday weekend, but the decision won't be made until the team can evaluate the backup point guard at shootaround Tuesday morning. Once healthy, expect Mudiay to resume his usual role behind Jamal Murray.