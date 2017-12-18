Nuggets' Emmanuel Mudiay: Ruled out Monday vs. Thunder

Mudiay (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's matchup with the Thunder, Gina Mizell of the Denver Post reports.

Mudiay sat out Friday's contest against the Pelicans and will now miss a second straight game, as he continues to deal with a lingering ankle injury. His next shot to take the court will be Wednesday against the Timberwolves, though in the meantime, Jamal Murray and Malik Beasley should pick up more playing time in the backcourt.