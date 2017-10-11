Nuggets' Emmanuel Mudiay: Scoreless off bench Tuesday
Mudiay went scoreless (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and posted three assists and one rebound across five minutes in Tuesday's 96-86 preseason loss to the Thunder.
After a lackluster effort against the Spurs on Sunday (four points, three assists over 19 minutes), Mudiay underwhelmed further Tuesday. Meanwhile, Jamal Murray, Mudiay's competitor for the starting point guard job, was a tad better in a starting opportunity, potentially leaving Mudiay on the bench to start the season. Definite clarity should be provided over the next few days by head coach Mike Malone ahead of Denver's Oct. 18 season opener versus the Jazz.
