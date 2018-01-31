Nuggets' Emmanuel Mudiay: Scores 14 versus Spurs

Mudiay came off the bench to provide 14 points (7-11 FG), two rebounds and four assists in a 106-104 loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday.

Mudiay has been out of the Nuggets rotation for nearly two months, as this was his best game since December 8. It's a disappointing development for Mudiay too, as he showed some serious promise in his rookie season as a top-10 pick. A change may be whats best for the youngster, as he's way behind Jamal Murray on the totem pole right now.