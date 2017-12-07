Nuggets' Emmanuel Mudiay: Scores 17 points in Wednesday's loss
Mudiay went for 17 points (5-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three assists, two rebounds, and one steal in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 123-114 loss to the Pelicans.
Mudiay broke a seven-game scoring drought in which he failed to score more than eight points a single time. Of course he has been relegated to less than 20 minutes in five of the last nine games, but Mudiay is really struggling. Perhaps this can help him build some momentum, but it seems like a long time ago that Mudiay managed double figures in scoring in 12 of the first 16 games.
