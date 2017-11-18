Nuggets' Emmanuel Mudiay: Scores 19 off bench Friday
Mudiay scored 19 points (7-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding six assists, two rebounds and a steal in 23 minutes off the bench during Friday's 146-114 win over the Pelicans.
While Jamal Murray has a starting spot in the Nuggets' backcourt locked down, Mudiay is showing some improvement as well, averaging 14.0 points, 3.5 assists, 3.3 boards and 2.0 three-pointers over his last four games. The 21-year-old will have a hard time putting together a breakout campaign, even in a sixth-man role, without more consistent court time, however.
