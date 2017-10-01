Nuggets' Emmanuel Mudiay: Scores 19 points off bench

Mudiay scored 19 points (6-10 FG, 3-4 3PT, 4-6 FT) to go with six assists and two rebounds in Saturday's preseason opener.

Jamal Murray got the start at point guard, but it was Mudiay who had the better night, as Murray scored nine points on 3-of-7 shooting with just one assists. The pair is expected to compete for the starting spot throughout camp, and it's certainly possible that both players will be given chances to start during the regular season, as well. Through two NBA seasons, Mudiay has put up decent counting stats -- career 12.0 PPG, 3.0 AST, 3.2 TRB -- but he's struggled to score efficiently (career 36.9% FG) and hasn't demonstrated improvement from beyond the arc (31.5% 3PT last season). The former seventh overall pick appeared in 55 games last season and made 41 starts.