Nuggets' Emmanuel Mudiay: Scores season-high 21 points
Mudiay scored 21 points (8-10 FG, 4-4 3PT, 1-1 FT) to go along with seven rebounds and assists across 29 minutes in Thursday's 102-94 win over Oklahoma City.
From the bench, Mudiay set a season-high 21 points on Thursday. Four three-pointers were a large part of the guard's impressive scoring performance. In the early going, Mudiay is a 48.3 percent shooter from beyond the arc. If Mudiay can continue to provide quality shooting from the three-point line, he will be a critical piece of the Denver offense this season.
More News
-
Nuggets' Emmanuel Mudiay: Plays well in blowout loss•
-
Nuggets' Emmanuel Mudiay: Leads bench with 15 points•
-
Nuggets' Emmanuel Mudiay: Provides 15 points off bench Monday•
-
Nuggets' Emmanuel Mudiay: Set to open season in bench role•
-
Nuggets' Emmanuel Mudiay: Scoreless off bench Tuesday•
-
Nuggets' Emmanuel Mudiay: Productive off bench Wednesday•
-
Stock Watch: Lonzo trending down
We take a look around the league at who is improving their play of late, and who is moving...
-
Trade analysis: Bledsoe finds a home
The Suns finally moved on from Eric Bledsoe, sending him to the Bucks for center Greg Monr...
-
Waiver wire: Don't miss Mitchell
He missed out on Donovan Mitchell last week, but Alex Rikleen isn't about to repeat that with...
-
Week 4 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Sell-high: Klay losing value?
Looking to make a trade? Here are some players to consider moving while their value is hig...
-
Early-season rookie watch
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...