Nuggets' Emmanuel Mudiay: Scores season-high 21 points

Mudiay scored 21 points (8-10 FG, 4-4 3PT, 1-1 FT) to go along with seven rebounds and assists across 29 minutes in Thursday's 102-94 win over Oklahoma City.

From the bench, Mudiay set a season-high 21 points on Thursday. Four three-pointers were a large part of the guard's impressive scoring performance. In the early going, Mudiay is a 48.3 percent shooter from beyond the arc. If Mudiay can continue to provide quality shooting from the three-point line, he will be a critical piece of the Denver offense this season.