Nuggets' Emmanuel Mudiay: Set to open season in bench role
Mudiay will come off the bench for Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Jazz, Harrison Wind of BSN Denver reports.
Mudiay has been battling Jamal Murray for the starting point guard job, but coach Michael Malone has opted to go with the younger Murray as the starter, with Mudiay coming off the bench. This is certainly a negative for Mudiay's fantasy value, though the Nuggets did release Jameer Nelson just a few days ago, so Mudiay should still see decent minutes while running with the second unit. For now, Murray is the point guard to own in the Denver backcourt.
