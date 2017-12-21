Nuggets' Emmanuel Mudiay: Status uncertain for Friday
Mudiay (ankle) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Trail Blazers.
Mudiay has missed the last three games with a sprained right ankle, and the team likely won't have another update on his status until after shootaround Friday morning. In his absence, the Nuggets have used Will Barton as their backup point guard with Jamal Murray still shouldering majority of the load at the position.
