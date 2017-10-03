Nuggets' Emmanuel Mudiay: Tallies six points in start

Mudiay drew the start at point guard in Monday's 113-107 preseason win over the Lakers and contributed six points (2-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds and four assists across 23 minutes.

Mudiay and Jamal Murray -- his primary competition for the starting point guard job -- produced very similar stat lines and split minutes almost evenly, with the latter seeing just two fewer while coming off the bench. Mudiay was electric on the second unit in last Saturday's preseason opener while compiling 19 points, six assists and a pair of boards, but he put up only half the amount of shot attempts Monday and also saw five less minutes. The competition between the two young guards is likely to endure through the exhibition slate, and irrespective of the victor, both should see a solid amount of minutes during the regular season.