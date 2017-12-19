Nuggets' Emmanuel Mudiay: Unlikely to play Wednesday
Mudiay (ankle) is considered "doubtful to questionable" for Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves, Harrison Wind of BSNDenver.com reports.
With head coach Michael Malone teetering on the edge of doubtful and questionable, it seems safe to assume that Mudiay won't be active for Wednesday's contest. Nevertheless, that could change depending on the point guard's participation in shootaround Wednesday morning. Jamal Murray will continue to be the biggest benefactor of Mudiay's absence as he continues to see extended minutes at point guard.
