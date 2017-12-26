Nuggets' Emmanuel Mudiay: Upgraded to probable

Mudiay (ankle) has been upgraded to probable for Tuesday's matchup with the Jazz, Harrison Wind of BSN Denver reports.

Mudiay has missed the last four games with a sprained right ankle, but he apparently made tangible progress over the weekend and has been bumped up to probable after initially carrying a questionable tag. Assuming Mudiay is, indeed, able to return, he'll eventually return to his role as the backup to Jamal Murray at point guard, though he could initially be limited. "First thing I would say is don't assume," coach Mike Malone said. "Obviously we'll go with the lineup and the guys that we think are going to give us the best chance to win. Obviously, Emmanuel was able to go through shootaround today and I'll await word if he's able to play and if he is able to play, obviously we'll see if getting him in the game is if what's best for us."