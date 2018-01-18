Nuggets' Emmanuel Mudiay: Will enter rotation Wednesday
Mudiay is expected to get some minutes during Wednesday's game against the Clippers with starting point guard Jamal Murray (concussion) sitting out, Gina Mizell of the Denver Post reports.
Mudiay has been a DNP-CD in six of the last seven games, as he's not currently a part of the team's regular rotation. However, Jamal Murray has been placed in the NBA's concussion protocol and will be held out Wednesday, which should allow Mudiay a chance to get extended run. Will Barton is slated to start in Murray's place, so Mudiay will still have to settle for a bench role and he's not someone that should be relied upon for fantasy purposes despite the potential elevated role.
More News
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...
-
Waiver Wire: Ellington firing away
With the trade deadline coming up, Greg Monroe could end up making a big impact for you.
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...