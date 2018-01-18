Nuggets' Emmanuel Mudiay: Will enter rotation Wednesday

Mudiay is expected to get some minutes during Wednesday's game against the Clippers with starting point guard Jamal Murray (concussion) sitting out, Gina Mizell of the Denver Post reports.

Mudiay has been a DNP-CD in six of the last seven games, as he's not currently a part of the team's regular rotation. However, Jamal Murray has been placed in the NBA's concussion protocol and will be held out Wednesday, which should allow Mudiay a chance to get extended run. Will Barton is slated to start in Murray's place, so Mudiay will still have to settle for a bench role and he's not someone that should be relied upon for fantasy purposes despite the potential elevated role.