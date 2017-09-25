Nuggets' Emmanuel Mudiay: Will have to earn starting job
Nuggets coach Mike Malone said Monday that the team will hold an open competition for the starting point guard job, Harrison Wind of BSN Denver reports.
Malone's comments aren't overly surprising considering Mudiay's struggles over the last two seasons, and it appears as though he'll compete with second-year guard Jamal Murray and veteran Jameer Nelson for the starting job. In 55 games last season, Mudiay made 41 starts and averaged 11.0 points, 3.9 assists and 3.2 rebounds, but he shot just 37.7 percent from the field and 31.5 percent from three. If he's unable to improve his efficiency, the Nuggets could pivot to Murray -- a high-upside second-year guard -- or roll with Nelson, who's by far the most experienced and may have the highest floor of the three. Malone also confirmed Monday that his other four starters will be Gary Harris, Wilson Chandler, Paul Millsap and Nikola Jokic.
