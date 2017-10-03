Nuggets' Emmanuel Mudiay: Will start at point guard Monday

Mudiay will start at point guard for Monday's preseason matchup with the Lakers, Mike Trudell of Lakers.com reports.

Jamal Murray drew the start at point guard during the team's preseason opener Saturday, but coach Michael Malone already said both would get time as a starter during the preseason, making Monday's switch to Mudiay unsurprising. Mudiay did impress across 28 minutes in the opener, blowing up for 19 points, two rebounds and six assists, so he'll look to stay hot while working with the top unit.