Nuggets' Emmanuel Mudiay: Will start at point guard Monday
Mudiay will start at point guard for Monday's preseason matchup with the Lakers, Mike Trudell of Lakers.com reports.
Jamal Murray drew the start at point guard during the team's preseason opener Saturday, but coach Michael Malone already said both would get time as a starter during the preseason, making Monday's switch to Mudiay unsurprising. Mudiay did impress across 28 minutes in the opener, blowing up for 19 points, two rebounds and six assists, so he'll look to stay hot while working with the top unit.
More News
-
Nuggets' Emmanuel Mudiay: Scores 19 points off bench•
-
Nuggets' Emmanuel Mudiay: Will have to earn starting job•
-
Nuggets' Emmanuel Mudiay: Out Wednesday•
-
Nuggets' Emmanuel Mudiay: Questionable Wednesday vs. Thunder•
-
Nuggets' Emmanuel Mudiay: Ruled out Tuesday vs. Mavericks•
-
Nuggets' Emmanuel Mudiay: Questionable Tuesday vs. Mavericks•
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...
-
Embiid, Thomas headline bust candidates
You don't want to risk ruining your Fantasy team on Draft Day, and avoiding these big names...
-
Wild offseason recap
Did you miss everything that happened in the NBA this summer? Don't worry, we have everything...