Nuggets' Emmanuel Mudiay: Will start over Murray
Mudiay will start at point guard Wednesday against the Rockets, Chris Dempsey of Altitude Sports reports.
Mike Malone will go with a bit of a surprise lineup Wednesday, giving Mudiay his first start of the season, while Jamal Murray shifts to the bench. Murray has had his fair share of inconsistent performances this season, but he's coming off of a relatively strong showing Monday in Sacramento, when he scored 18 points on 6-of-10 shooting. Regardless, Mudiay will get an opportunity to make a splash before the Thanksgiving holiday.
