Campazzo posted 12 points (3-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-7 FT), four assists, two rebounds and one steal in 29 minutes during Thursday's 121-111 win over the Raptors.
Thursday marked the first time Campazzo has scored in double digits in consecutive games since Feb. 19 and 21. He's taken over as the starting point guard in Jamal Murray's (knee) absence. Over the past seven contests, Campazzo has averaged 9.3 points, 6.1 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 1.6 steals in 31.9 minutes.
