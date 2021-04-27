Campazzo scored seven points (3-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt) to go along with seven assists, two steals and two rebounds across 30 minutes in Monday's win over the Grizzlies.

Campazzo couldn't match his 13 assist effort Saturday, but still managed seven dimes compared to only one turnover. He also produced well on the defensive end of the floor, notching the fourth multi-steal effort in his last eight games. That peripheral production balances out Campazzo's lack of scoring, as he is averaging only 6.9 points in that same eight-game span.