Campazzo played 22 minutes off the bench in Sunday's 125-118 loss to the Suns in Game 4 of the Western Conference Semifinals series, finishing with 14 points (5-10 FG, 4-7 3Pt) and two assists.

Campazzo paced the second unit in scoring in the series-clinching loss, but he racked up five fouls and saw a reduction in playing time after averaging 26.2 minutes per game while starting in each of the Nuggets' 10 previous postseason contests. All in all, the 30-year-old point guard enjoyed a respectable rookie season for the Nuggets after coming over from Europe, and he'll likely remain a part of the rotation heading into 2021-22 with Jamal Murray (knee) expected to miss at least the first couple months of next season while he recovers from a torn ACL.