Campazzo tallied 12 points (4-6 FG, 4-5 3Pt), five rebounds, three assists and one block across 27 minutes Wednesday in the Nuggets' 106-105 win over the Trail Blazers.

After Monte Morris (hamstring) joined Jamal Murray (knee) on the injured list prior to Monday's game against the Grizzlies, Campazzo moved into the starting five and proceeded to turn in a dud, concluding the double-overtime win with only three points (on 1-for-8 shooting), three rebounds, two assists, two steals and one three-pointer in 35 minutes. His playing time tailed off Wednesday with the game finishing in regulation, but Campazzo was far more efficient with his opportunities. Campazzo's minutes could hold steady in the 25-to-30 range until Morris is ready to return, but his overall upside will remain fairly muted due to the presence of Nikola Jokic, who will do far more of the facilitating and scoring than the team's point guards.