Campazzo scored six points (2-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT) with 10 assists, four steals and two rebounds in a 129-104 victory over the Hornets on Wednesday.

Campazzo was able to come away with a new career-high assist total in a blowout win. It was the guard's third consecutive game in which he recorded at least six assists and his four steals were also a career high. The rookie has provided the Nuggets with solid play off the bench this season, averaging 5.3 points, 2.6 assists, 1.2 rebounds and 1.0 steals per game.