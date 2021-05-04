Campazzo posted eight points (3-6 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight assists, five steals and four rebounds across 37 minutes in Monday's 93-89 loss to the Lakers.

Replacing a player like Jamal Murray is a daunting proposition, even for a seasoned veteran, but Campazzo is slowly getting the hang of things as Denver's floor general. Although it's unlikely that we'll see explosive scoring from the rookie, he'll occasionally show up with enough ancillary production to be relevant. He grabbed a season-high five steals in the loss and provided apt ball distribution with eight assists.