Campazzo (knee) is questionable for Monday's game versus the Bucks, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports.
The 29-year-old sat out Saturday's game after suffering the knee injury Thursday, but he may be able to retake the court against Milwaukee. Gary Harris (thigh) and PJ Dozier (hamstring) remain sidelined and Jamal Murray (knee) is questionable, so Campazzo could see extra run if cleared to play.
