Campazzo ended with two points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight assists, four rebounds, one steal and one block in 34 minutes during Friday's 131-127 victory over the Bulls.

Campazzo was barely visible in the points department but still played a crucial role in the overtime victory. He was on the floor to close the game and provided stout defense as well as an on-point passing game. He now had at least six assists in four straight games and while he is far from a must-roster player, he can have value as a streaming play if assists are all you require.