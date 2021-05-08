Campazzo registered five points (2-10 FG, 1-7 3Pt), nine assists, eight rebounds and a steal across 33 minutes in Friday's loss against the Jazz.

Campazzo had a rough shooting performance but was excellent in other categories, as he ended just one assist and two rebounds away from putting up a double-double. The former Real Madrid point guard has made 11 starts in a row and is averaging 9.5 points, 6.1 assists and 4.1 rebounds in that span.