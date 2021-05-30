Campazzo notched 12 points (3-10 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT), seven assists, two rebounds and two steals across 27 minutes in Saturday's loss against the Blazers.

Campazzo has settled as the Nuggets' starting point guard and while his scoring figures can be inconsistent at times, it's worth noting he's scored in double digits in three straight appearances in a row while dishing out at least six dimes in each of those contests as well. He's averaging 10.8 points, 6.5 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 2.3 steals per game during the current playoff run.