Campazzo finished with zero points (0-2 FG, 0-2 3Pt), three assists, one steal and one block and one rebound in nine minutes Wednesday in the Nuggets' 126-95 preseason win over the Trail Blazers.

Though he failed to connect on either of his field-goal attempts, Campazzo otherwise filled out the stat sheet nicely during his brief time on the floor. The 29-year-old rookie from Argentina has drawn praise from head coach Mike Malone during training camp, but it has yet to translate into significant minutes in the preseason. Campazzo looks poised to begin the regular season with a minor role on the second unit, if he's even included in Malone's rotation at all.