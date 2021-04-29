Campazzo delivered 19 points (6-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 assists, six rebounds, two steals and a block across 36 minutes in Wednesday's win over the Pelicans.

Campazzo has started each of Denver's last six games and his numbers have been impressive -- the former Real Madrid standout has dished out at least seven dimes in three straight contests while scoring in double digits twice in that six-game stretch. This was Campazzo's first double-double in his NBA career, and all signs point toward him being Denver's starting point guard until the season comes to an end -- that should translate into a substantial uptick in his numbers.