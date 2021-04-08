Campazzo collected six points (2-7 FG, 2-5 3Pt), five rebounds and two assists in a 106-96 victory over the Spurs on Wednesday.

Jamal Murray (knee) missed his second straight game, but it was Campazzo that replaced him in the starting lineup Wednesday instead of Monte Morris. Both guards played key roles, but it was Campazzo that played the majority of the minutes as the team's point guard. The rookie wasn't terribly efficient from the field but was able to come away with a new career-high rebound total. In his two starts this season, Campazzo is averaging 10.5 points, 5.0 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game.