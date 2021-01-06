Campazzo posted 11 points (3-7 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 5-7 FT), two assists and one rebound in 26 minutes off the bench Tuesday in the Nuggets' 123-116 win over the Timberwolves.

A fringe member of head coach Michael Malone's rotation through the Nuggets' first five games, Campazzo may have solidified his spot for the time being on the back of consecutive strong outings versus Minnesota. After putting up 15 points to go with three steals and two assists over 21 minutes in a blowout win Sunday, Campazzo actually saw more playing time Tuesday in a closely contested rematch. With starting shooting guard Gary Harris off to a rough start to the season, Campazzo may have put himself in consideration for an increased role, though the impending return of Michael Porter (COVID-19 health and safety protocols) may leave fewer minutes available for all of the Nuggets' other wing players.