Campazzo ended with 15 points (5-8 FG, 5-7 3Pt), three steals, two assists, one rebound and one block in 21 minutes during Sunday's 124-109 victory over the Timberwolves.

Campazzo stepped up for the Nuggets in the victory, turning the best game of his short career. Garbage time was somewhat of a contributing factor, although he did outplay Gary Harris. Harris looks to be a shell of his former self and should his production continue to waiver, perhaps Campazzo can take advantage. For now, he is just a player to keep an eye on.