Campazzo scored 10 points (2-4 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT) to go along with three rebounds and three assists across 32 minutes in Saturday's win over the Clippers.

Campazzo maintained a peripheral role in the offense, and he has combined to take just nine shots from the field across his last two games. However, he also continued to showcase an ability to get to free-throw line, which allowed him to reach double-digit scoring for the third consecutive contest. Campazzo figures to lose some of his expanded role once Monte Morris (hamstring) is able to return, though he remains a decent source of points, assists and steals in the meantime.