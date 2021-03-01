Campazzo is listed as doubtful for Monday's game against the Bulls due to the league's health and safety protocols, Harrison Wind of DNVR Sports reports.

Both R.J. Hampton (health and safety protocols) and Markus Howard (health and safety protocols) were ruled out earlier in the day, and it looks as though Campazzo will also miss Monday's game as the team investigates his potential exposure to the virus. Amid Gary Harris' ongoing injury issues, Campazzo has been a key piece off the bench of late, averaging 28.6 minutes per game over his last eight appearances. Assuming he's ultimately ruled out, both Monte Morris, who's already starting for Harris, and PJ Dozier would be in line for increased minutes.