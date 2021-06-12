Campazzo finished Friday's Game 3 loss to Phoenix with six points (2-5 FG, 2-4 3Pt) and two rebounds in 18 minutes.

The Nuggets went away from Campazzo for much of the second half, instead riding Monte Morris (30 minutes) and Will Barton (28) for longer stretches. Campazzo was able to provide a few standout performances against Portland in Round 1, but he's a major liability on the defensive end and doesn't offer a ton on the other end if his three-point shot isn't falling. Over the last two games, Campazzo has totaled just nine points, six rebounds, two assists and two steals.