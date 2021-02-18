Campazzo will come off the bench Wednesday against the Wizards, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports.

The 29-year-old had 15 points (5-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight assists, three rebounds, two steals and one block Tuesday in his first career start, but he'll shift back to the bench with Gary Harris (thigh) returning to the court. Campazzo has carved out a decent role at the back end of Denver's rotation, but he's unlikely to see the 33 minutes he averaged over the past two games anytime soon with Harris and Monte Morris (shoulder) available.