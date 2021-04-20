Campazzo will start Monday's game against Memphis, Harrison Wind of TheDNVR.com reports.

With Monte Morris set to miss an indefinite amount of time with a hamstring injury, Campazzo is set for an increased workload. Over the last five games, Campazzo has averaged 8.8 points, 2.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 2.0 triples and 1.2 steals per game.