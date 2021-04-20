Campazzo will start Monday's game against Memphis, Harrison Wind of TheDNVR.com reports.

With Monte Morris set to miss an indefinite amount of time with a hamstring injury, Campazzo is set for an increased workload. Over the last five games, Campazzo has averaged 8.8 points, 2.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 2.0 triples and 1.2 steals per game.

More News