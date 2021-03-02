Campazzo (COVID-19) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Bulls and will likely miss the next three contest due to contact tracing, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports.
Campazzo remains in the league's health and safety protocols as the team looks into a potential COVID-19 exposure. At this point, it looks as though he'll remain out of action until after the break.
