Campazzo (rest) won't play Friday at Detroit, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports.

The 30-year-old has averaged 11.0 points, 6.5 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 2.2 steals in 33.4 minutes over the past 10 games, but he'll receive the day off Friday. Monte Morris and Markus Howard should see plenty of backcourt work with Will Barton (hamstring) also out.