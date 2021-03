Campazzo (COVID-19 protocols) will be available for Friday's game against the Grizzlies, Katy Winge of Altitude Sports reports.

Campazzo was sidelined for the Nuggets' final three games before the break, but he'll be back in action Friday. Over his past 10 appearances, he has averaged 9.2 points, 3.0 assists, 1.6 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 24.8 minutes.