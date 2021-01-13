Campazzo scored six points (2-5 FG, 2-5 3Pt) and added an assist across 11 minutes off the bench in Tuesday's loss at Brooklyn.

Campazzo has struggled to earn consistent minutes off the bench for the Nuggets and hasn't scored more than six points -- nor he has registered more than 17 minutes -- in each of his last three games. Campazozo has scored in double digits twice already, but expecting production off him in such a limited role is a daunting task for the 29-year-old rookie. He's not expected to earn a larger role unless there's a rash of injuries in the Nuggets' backcourt.