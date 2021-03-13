Campazzo (COVID-19 health and safety protocols), had eight points (3-7 FG, 2-6 3Pt), four assists and two rebounds across 20 minutes in Friday's 103-102 win over Memphis.

Making his return after a three-game absence, Campazzo didn't face much of a limitation, playing sizable minutes off the bench as the primary backup to Jamal Murray. Campazzo has moved into a larger role over the last month amid some injuries, and while he's relatively inconsistent, he holds averages of 10.6 points, 3.4 assists, 2.0 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 2.0 threes over his last nine games.