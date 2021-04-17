Campazzo finished Friday's blowout win over Houston with seven points (2-5 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three assists and two rebounds in 26 minutes.

The game was essentially decided by halftime, so it wasn't an ideal look at the Nuggets' rotation, but for fantasy mangers in deep leagues it's a good sign that Campazzo saw more minutes than starter Monte Morris (19). Going forward, Campazzo should pick up some value without Jamal Murray (knee), though he remains a relatively low-end option who will likely struggle to produce fantasy-relevant numbers on a consistent basis.